Coroner identifies Wellford motorcyclist dead days after crashing into Spartanburg Co. ditch

Troopers say an Upstate motorcyclist has died after a Sunday crash in Spartanburg County.

According to reports, the Wellford man was traveling north along I-85 NB on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 9:32 p.m. on February 12.

The motorcyclist was just under 2 miles east of Wellford when he ran off the road to the right, striking a ditch.

He was wearing a helmet during the crash, but was ejected and injured. He was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Medical Center.

Troopers say the man succumbed to his injuries Thursday at the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 41-year-old Carlton Latwane Hopper of Gaffney.

