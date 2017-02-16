Deputies locate missing endangered man last seen in Lancaster Co - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies locate missing endangered man last seen in Lancaster Co.

Posted: Updated:
Michael Edward Baxter (Source: Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office) Michael Edward Baxter (Source: Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office)
Vehicle Baxter may be traveling in (Source: Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office) Vehicle Baxter may be traveling in (Source: Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office)
INDIAN LAND, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a missing endangered man was found safe Friday morning.

According to reports, 73-year-old Michael Edward Baxter was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at Sun City Shopping Center in Indian Land, S.C.

Officials describe Baxter as 5'10" tall weighing about 185 pounds, with brown eyes and gray ear-length straight hair. He was last seen in a black jacket (old Member's Only style), blue jeans and a blue golf hat.

Baxter was traveling in a gold 2004 Toyota Avalon with an South Caroling license plate that reads, "CGN785."

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office updated a post on Facebook Friday morning to reflect that Baxter had been found and thanked the public for sharing the information.

