GCSO's newest K9 units begin training

The Green County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of training 4 new K9 Units. Sgt. Doug Wannemacher has been a K9 handler for 15 years.

"After you get through K9 school, they're like our guardian angels,” explained Sgt. Wannemacher, “Never want to work the road without one."

In just about 4 months, these K9's will be ready for action alongside the other dogs in the department. They’ll be able to perform duties such as drug searching, people searching and restraining criminals.

The dogs and their partner go through a 600 hour course.

"One of the reasons is we deploy throughout the county dogs are smart animals,” explained Sgt. Wannemacher, “So we don't want to have training fixation. They'll get to a location and be like oh it's training. So we rotate our training on a daily basis."

I hit the road with Sgt. Wannemacher as he patrolled the county's streets. He says the dogs are being used more and more. Which makes these new trainees even more important.

"Once this class comes out,” said Sgt. Wannemacher, “We'll be fully staffed and we'll actually start getting equal coverage 24/7."

Even after they finish their 600 hours, the dogs and their trainers will have to go through a 10 hour weekly maintenance program until they retire.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.