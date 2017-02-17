Pres. Trump talks jobs at Boeing ceremony in SC

A 787-10 being built at the Boeing plant in Charleston (FOX Carolina/ 2-17-2017)

President Donald Trump visited South Carolina on Friday to attend the unveiling of the latest Boeing Dreamliner jet at the aerospace company’s Charleston plant.

Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

Boeing is unveiling the Boeing 787-10, the third and largest commercial jet in the 787 family, during a rollout ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

The 787-10 can carry 330 passengers, 14 percent more than the 787-9. The jet can also carry 15 percent more cargo and is ten percent more efficient in terms of fuel and emissions.

We’re proud to announce the rollout & debut of the first 787-10 #Dreamliner will be this Friday at #Boeing South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/y0bvU8fYeY — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 14, 2017

Trump became the first sitting president to visit the Boeing facility in Charleston.

The president spoke during the ceremony, along with Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, and South Carolina’s new Gov. Henry McMaster.

After touring the facility with daughter Ivanka and reviewing the new Dreamliner, the president said, "That is one beautiful airplane."

During his speech, Trump said his presidency is strongly focused on creating jobs in the United States. He said under his administration, more companies are bringing work back to the U.S. and "they're going to be very happy about it."

"We're going to fight for every last American job," he said.

