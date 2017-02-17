Beef Jerky Outlet treats Greenville police officers to jerky

The Beef Jerky Outlet on Woodruff Road will celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day by donating jerky to the Greenville Police Department.

Per a news release from the jerky retailer, workers will deliver multiple flavors and varieties of jerky to police officers.

"National Random Acts of Kindness Day is something we wanted to be a part of in each of our Beef Jerky Outlet communities," Paul Lyons, President of Beef Jerky Outlet, stated is the news release. "We are grateful for the work that police officers do each day, and we wanted to show our appreciation. Participating in the National Acts of Kindness Day is a fun way to thank those men and women who put their lives on the line to make our communities safer."

The Beef Jerky Outlet is located at 1025 Woodruff Road in the Magnolia Park shopping center.

