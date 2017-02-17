Gouda cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Two varieties of Gouda cheese manufactured by Saruto, Inc. are being recalled, according to the FDA.

Saputo issued the voluntary recall after being notified by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana that some products it supplied to Saputo’s Green Bay, Wisconsin facility may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Healthy people may only suffer from short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Recalled products include Great Midwest Applewood Smoked Gouda cheeses with a sell-by date of May 22, 2017 and Dutchmark Pasteurized Processed Smoked Gouda cheeses with a sell-by date of Nov. 18, 2017. Both cheeses were packaged on the same line. Consumers should not eat the recalled cheese and either throw them away or return the items to the store.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Read more about this recall from the FDA here.

