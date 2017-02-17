Asheville pastor pens angry letter over new 'American Girl' boy doll

An Asheville pastor is in an uproar over Mattel’s decision to release a boy version of the popular “American Girl” doll.

The new doll, named Logan Everett, who sports a leather jacket and plays drums, will hit toy store shelves later this year.

Pastor Keith A. Ogden of Hill Street Baptist Church wrote a statement that was sent to a newspaper after he saw a segment about the new toy on Good Morning America.

KILLING THE MINDS OF MALE BABIES: GMA reported this morning “American Girls” are now making boy dolls, they say, gender neutral… #HUH. This is nothing more than a trick of the enemy to (emasculate little boys) and confuse their role to become men. There are those in this world who want to alter God’s creation of the male and female. The devil wants us to kill, steal and destroy the minds our children and grandchildren by perverting, distorting, and twisting to TRUTH of WHO GOD created them to be. The Word of the Lords says: John 10:10, The Thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly. #Misrepresent #Falsify

MORE: The latest American Girl doll is a boy

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.