White House denies reports of Trump considering using National Guard troops to round up illegal immigrants

The White House Press Secretary said an Associated Press report that President Trump was considering mobilizing National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants was untrue.

The Associated Press on Friday reported that it had obtained a draft memo which outlined a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

The draft memo says participating troops would be authorized "to perform the functions of an immigration officer.' https://t.co/bMpTwNHd2a — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2017

The AP said the 11-page document called for the “unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement” in 11 states as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

Governors in the affected states would then have final approval on whether troops participate.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a short time later that the reports were untrue.

“This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false,” Spicer posted on Twitter.

