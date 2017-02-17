Greenville pig a hit on social media

A Greenville pig is turning into a social media star.

Pickle the pig is a 2-year-old micro mini pig with his own Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Pickle’s owner, Max DiNatale, said people should not be deceived by the word “mini.”

“Many people think ‘mini’ means they stay around five to ten pounds,” DiNatale said. “That is not true. They can get up to 100 pounds or more. Their bodies are just different than dogs and other animals - they still stay relatively small if you compared a 100 pound dog side by side to a 100 pound pig.

We asked Pickle’s owner what sparked the idea to give the pig a social media presence.

“People demanded it! I was posting occasional photos and videos on my own accounts, and people kept saying they wanted daily Pickle photos and videos, so I decided to branch out and give him his own presence,” DiNatale said.

Since then, Pickle has become a celebrity.

“He brings a huge amount of joy to people,” DiNatale said. “With his recent popularity, I have received tons of messages about people dealing with family deaths or just general rough times in their lives and how Pickle has made them forget about that, even for just a few minutes."

When asked if the response has been surprising, DiNatale said, "I'm not surprised by how much people like him because he is certainly unique and super cute! Sometimes I do get surprised by the numbers of views his videos get, though."

Pickle the Pig has more than 8,000 “Likes” on Facebook and millions of video views.

A post shared by Pickle The Pig (@pickle.the.pig) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.