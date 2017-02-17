Upstate sex offender arrested on child sex charges - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate sex offender arrested on child sex charges

Posted: Updated:
Mug shots of Michael Long (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Mug shots of Michael Long (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender is facing charges connected to sex crimes in 2016.

Deputies said they received a report from Spartanburg County Schools District 2 regarding a child under the age 16 who was the victim of sexual abuse. The reported crimes occurred between Jan. 1 and Nov. 14.

Deputies said 65-year-old Michael Alan Long is accused of performing lewd acts upon the child. He was charged on Feb. 16 with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to online court records, Long is a registered sex offender with previous arrests for malicious damage to property, probation violation and driving under the influence.

He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

