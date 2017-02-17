Deputies continue 20-year investigation into strangulation of Upstate teen

On Monday it will be twenty years since Stacy Brooke Holsonback's unsolved homicide.

Holsonback, 18, was reportedly mug-bogging with two male Clemson University classmates on the last day she was seen alive. Their vehicle reportedly became stuck in the mud and Holsonback walked away.

On Feb. 20, 1997, her body was found floating in Lake Hartwell. A coroner determined the teen was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.

She was a freshman biochemistry major who planned to student medicine and become a cancer researcher. She was a member of the Gamma Sigma Sigma sorority. Her killer has never been found, but the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they have never stopped following leads in the case,

"For the past twenty years, the investigation has not been nor will it ever be dormant," said Capt. Greg Reed.

The agency, along with investigators from Clemson University Police and SLED, is utilizing advances in technology to re-test evidence from the 1997 crime scene.

A new task force has been assembled to identify the suspects responsible for her death. Deputies said they are building a profile of the offenders with help from the FBI.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111. Callers do not have to provide their names.

