Henderson Co. deputies announce 4 drug arrests

Top left to bottom right: Cabral, Lopez, Holloway and Miller (Source: HCSO) Top left to bottom right: Cabral, Lopez, Holloway and Miller (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced numerous drug arrests in February.

Deputies said 29-year-old Adam J. Lopez was arrested on the following charges and later released on a $13,700 bond.

  • One felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • One felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
  • One misdemeanor count, possession of marijuana
  • One misdemeanor count, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One misdemeanor count, resisting a public official

After a search of a property on Substation Street, deputies said they arrested the following suspects:

Alvin Eugene Miller, 47

  • One felony count of trafficking methamphetamine
  • One felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
  • One felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • One misdemeanor count, possession of drug paraphernalia

April Lynn Holloway, 37

  • One felony count of possession of methamphetamine
  • One misdemeanor count, possession of marijuana
  • One misdemeanor count, possession of drug paraphernalia

Victoria Corn Cabral, 44

  • One felony count of possession of methamphetamine
  • One felony count, fugitive from justice/extradition (Florida)

Miller, Holloway and Cabral are all being held at the Henderson County jail.

