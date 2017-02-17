Henderson Co. deputies announce 4 drug arrests

Top left to bottom right: Cabral, Lopez, Holloway and Miller (Source: HCSO)

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced numerous drug arrests in February.

Deputies said 29-year-old Adam J. Lopez was arrested on the following charges and later released on a $13,700 bond.

One felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

One felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

One misdemeanor count, possession of marijuana

One misdemeanor count, possession of drug paraphernalia

One misdemeanor count, resisting a public official

After a search of a property on Substation Street, deputies said they arrested the following suspects:

Alvin Eugene Miller, 47

One felony count of trafficking methamphetamine

One felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

One felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

One misdemeanor count, possession of drug paraphernalia

April Lynn Holloway, 37

One felony count of possession of methamphetamine

One misdemeanor count, possession of marijuana

One misdemeanor count, possession of drug paraphernalia

Victoria Corn Cabral, 44

One felony count of possession of methamphetamine

One felony count, fugitive from justice/extradition (Florida)

Miller, Holloway and Cabral are all being held at the Henderson County jail.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.