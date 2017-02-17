Deputies: Children in protective custody after dead dog, pests, - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Children in protective custody after dead dog, pests, feces found at Upstate home

Lorette Lewis (Source: ACSO) Lorette Lewis (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said animal control call led to multiple charges for a woman on Thursday.

Deputies said animal control was called to a home on Sunset Forest Drive in regards to a dead animal complaint. When officials arrived on scene, they reportedly found a Great Dane decomposing in a kennel on the front porch. Arrest warrants indicate the dog had been dead for weeks.

A search of the home revealed it to be in "deplorable condition unfit for human occupancy," deputies said, with an infestation of rodents and insects. Deputies also said they found a large amount of trash, animal feces and urine.

Two children, ages 7 and 8, were found at the home and placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

A woman at the home, 27-year-old Lorette Loraine Lewis, was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals, failure to bury a deceased animal and three counts of child neglect.

She is currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Anderson County Detention Center.

