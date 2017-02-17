Report: 3 arrested with meth before woman jumped from cruiser, throat punched deputy

Left to right: Jonathan Patrick, Candice Woodsby and Joseph Rice (Source: Union Co. Detention Center)

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody after she "throat punched" a deputy on Thursday.

According to the incident report, deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint on East Main Street when they stopped a white work truck. The truck was reportedly driven by 30-year-old Jonathan Shane Patrick with passengers 30-year-old Candice Michelle Woodsby and 38-year-old Joseph Leroy Rice.

Deputies said Rice was trying to conceal his face from them during the stop.

A search of Patrick reportedly revealed a digital scale and two small bags of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Near Woodsby and Rice, deputies said they found another bag containing apparent meth, a bag with needles and a pipe.

The trio were placed under arrest.

Deputies said a short time later, Woodsby jumped out of the patrol car on Peach Orchard Road and ran into the woods. When a deputy caught up with her and tried to detain her, she "throat punched him and went to fighting him," according to the incident report.

Deputies said Woodsby then became unresponsive so they called for EMS. She was treated and later transported to jail.

Woodsby is charged with possession of meth and resisting arrest with an assault. Patrick is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth. Rice is charged with possession of meth.

