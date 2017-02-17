Near-record warmth possible again for President's Day

After a chilly morning, near record high temperatures are likely again this afternoon with a record tying 75 degrees in the Upstate and 71 degrees in the mountains.

We’ll cool down to the 40s tonight followed by a little bit more cloud cover tomorrow which will help bring us down to near 70 in the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains.

A frontal system will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday which will deliver a few showers to the area, but should exit by Wednesday afternoon.

The unseasonable warmth is set to continue the rest of the week peaking on Friday with a high of 78 in the Upstate on Friday as another front moves through late Friday into Saturday which will provide a few more showers during that time.

A bigger cooldown will settle in behind that system as highs dip into the middle 60s in the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains on Sunday.

