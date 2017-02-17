District: Cherokee Co. students not injured after school bus crash

Cherokee County School District officials say a school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:24 p.m. along Shady Grove Road at Mill Stone Road in Norther Cherokee County.

Cherokee County School District COO Joe Walker says 11 students were on board the bus along with the driver.

The good news, however, is that there were no reported injuries.

Walker says four students were transported home and the other seven were picked up by another bus and taken home as well. He says the students were a mix of Granard Middle School and Gaffney High School students.

According to Walker, the school bus was turning from Shady Grove Road onto Mill Stone Road when a vehicle struck the side of the bus.

