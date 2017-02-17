SBI: NC child porn case leads to arrests of parents trafficking teen abroad

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said a child pornography case led to arrests in another country.

Officials said an individual in North Charleston notified SBI about a North Carolina man who was soliciting someone to engage in sex acts with his niece, who is 6 years old. The man was reportedly located in Catawba County and found to be in possession of child pornography.

SBI agents said they traced the child porn to Port Elizabeth in South Africa, where a couple is accused sexually assaulting their 14-year-old daughter and producing pictures and video of the abuse.

Agents said the teen's mother confessed to their repeated involvement in the sexual assault and production of child porn. The couple was taken into custody and charged with numerous crimes connected to child porn, sex assault, rape and abuse of the girl.

The 14-year-old and her two younger brothers were reportedly placed in protective custody.

“Defendants such as these trafficking in child pornography and illicit sex acts against minors, strip victims of their humanity; treating them as little more than pieces of meat to generate cash,” said HSI North Carolina Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Healy. “The depravity of the subjects in this particular case reaches its lowest form, by forcing underage girls into this dark underworld of abuse and victimization; the public should breathe a sigh of relief that these dangerous criminals are now safely behind bars.”

