Report: Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder after Spartanburg Co. stabbing

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered a severe laceration on Friday.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Hub Greer Road after what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

A male victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest and leg. Deputies said the leg laceration was severe.

A female suspect was located near the scene and taken into custody. She was later identified by deputies as 37-year-old Asenath Mary Pamer of Cowpens. According to reports, Pamer was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Pamer is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Facility.

There are no updates on the victim's condition at this time.

