Police: Easley man, 70, arrested after NC bank robbery

Waynesville police said a suspect from the Upstate is in custody after a bank robbery on Friday.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:12 p.m. at Entegra Bank on the 2000 block of S. Main Street in Waynesville.

The suspect was seen in surveillance footage wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie. Police say the suspect was last seen running down S. Main Street toward Allens Creek.

Police said after releasing the surveillance footage, multiple tips came in regarding the suspect's identity.

On Monday, officers said the suspect was identified as 70-year-old James Boyd Custer. Custer reportedly turned himself in near Myrtle Beach after speaking to Waynesville investigators and SLED agents.

