Missing elderly Asheville man with dementia found safe

Thomas Long Newton (Source: Asheville Police Department) Thomas Long Newton (Source: Asheville Police Department)
ASHEVILLE, NC

Officials with the Asheville Police Department have located an elderly man that went missing Friday afternoon.

Reports say 81-year-old Thomas Long Newton was last seen Friday afternoon leaving the Goodwill on the 1600 block of Patton Avenue around 4:30 p.m. He reportedly suffers from early onset dementia.

Police believed Newton may have been traveling to Newland, N.C. in a bronze 2013 Scion with North Carolina tags that read, "XXJ-3490." He was reportedly traveling with a gray poodle mix.

Around 7:49 p.m. Friday, officials announced that Newton had been safely located.

