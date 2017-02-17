Belton police reunite headstone with veteran's family - FOX Carolina 21

Belton police reunite headstone with veteran's family

Upstate man reunited with grandfather's military headstone (Source: Justin Atkins) Upstate man reunited with grandfather's military headstone (Source: Justin Atkins)
Belton police seek to reunite headstone with owner's family. (Source: Belton PD Facebook page) Belton police seek to reunite headstone with owner's family. (Source: Belton PD Facebook page)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Belton Police Department Chief said a headstone found in the department's evidence storage will soon be in the hands of its proper owner.

Chief Thomas Clamp shared a photo of the headstone on Facebook after it had been sitting in the evidence locker for at least four years. It belonged to Troy Thomas Sexton, a U.S. Navy veteran who passed away in 1981.

A FOX Carolina viewer reportedly shared a story about Sexton's grave marker with his grandson on Ancestry.com's website. The relative was identified as Justin Atkin of Honea Path.

Atkins said the marker was given to his family by the military and was stolen from his mother's home.

Clamp said it seems "divine intervention" may have played a role in the reunion.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

