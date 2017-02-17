Simpsonville police urge residents to remain cautious amid increase in auto thefts, car break-ins

A rash of car thefts has the Simpsonville Police Department stepping up investigations into the activity.

Police told FOX Carolina that approximately 10 to 15 vehicles have been stolen recently within the city limits. Five of those thefts have taken place off Grandview Drive, which is parallel to and right off Interstate 385.

Most of the cases involved people who had left their cars running in the morning, attempting to warm their vehicles, police said.

Police also report a small increase in auto break-in cases in the city.

Authorities are advising people to never leave their car running unattended and to never leave any belongings in plain view in their vehicles.

