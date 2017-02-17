New task force assembled to find Brooke Holsonback's murderer

On February 20, 1997, a construction worker found the body of Stacey Brooke Holsonback floating in Lake Hartwell. Her family and friends called her Brooke.

"I never thought it would go 20 years,” said Brooke’s father, Warren, “I'm still hopeful it can be solved."

Warren Holsonback says it's been a frustrating 20 years searching for the person or persons that killed his daughter. She was a freshmen at Clemson University.

"It's not something you get over," explained Holsonback. "You just learn to live with it."

The night before her murder she was out mud bogging with two male classmates. Oconee County Sheriff’s spokesman, Jimmy Watt says there were not many witnesses that day.

"When the vehicle reportedly became stuck in the mud,” explained Watt, “Brooke left that location, according to what our investigators were told."

That was the last time anyone had seen Brooke alive.

"What we really know about Brooke's case, is what the two persons of interest told us,” explained Holsonback, “We really don't know whether they're telling us the truth or not."

Since then, numerous agencies have invested hundreds, if not thousands, of hours looking for whoever murdered the 18-year-old. The search spanned six states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

A taskforce has been put together between multiple agencies in apprehending Brooke's killer.

"A lot of work has been done but we haven't got those final pieces of the puzzle that we need to be able to fully close the case,” said Watt.

Warren Holsonback says all this family wants is justice for Brooke and closure they've been searching for two decades.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

