Greenwood County Coroner identifies victim in fatal collision

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said one person died after a crash on Dixie Drive Saturday morning.

Trooper Joe Hovis said 24-year-old Marcus Harris was driving a 2000 Ford Windstar van that ran off the right shoulder of the roadway before over correcting and hitting a tree around 12:19 a.m.

According to the trooper, Harris was not wearing a seat belt and became partially entrapped. He died at the scene.

Coroner Sonny Cox has confirmed his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

No charges are filed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenwood County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.