GCSO deputies participate in training, now carrying life-saving drug Narcan

Dozens of Greenville County deputies participated in a training course Friday on the life-saving drug Narcan.

After Friday's training, that brings the total for the sheriff's to about 100 deputies all carrying two doses of Narcan nasal spray.

Among those who trained on Friday was Deputy Brandon Surratt, a member of the K-9 unit. He said this drug will not only help him save human lives but possibly one day his canine partner's life as well.

"Through their nasal passages, they can ingest it by licking it or they can ingest it by stepping on it with their paws through their pads," said Surratt.

If his canine happens to find itself in that situation one day, Surratt said he'll now know what to look for and what to do.

"If they step on it and we don't happen to see it, then we need to look for the signs of the dogs being lethargic, their respiratory, starts getting stressed and so we know that they've come in contact with some type of opiate," said Surratt.

Scott Stoller, with Anderson County EMS, is one of the trainers going around the state helping to certify first responders to use the drug which can bring someone who overdoses on Opioids back to life.

Stoller said there's not much to using it.

"Open it up, insert into the nostril and push the center plunger up and that's it for administration," said Stoller.

Greenville County Sergeant Jim Ward, who works with Stoller to train first responders, said vice, narcotics and K-9 officers are among those who trained to use the spray.

He said the first people to get training though, were deputies on patrol.

"The uniform patrol deputies are the back bone of the sheriff's office, they respond to all the calls, they'll respond to the calls of overdoses," said Ward.

Statistics released during the training show that opioid overdoses rose from 2015 to 2016 in Anderson, Greenville, Pickens and Spartanburg counties. Ward said he fears it's not going to change anytime soon.

"I don't see the epidemic going down. More and more people will take pain relievers, more and more people will take narcotics, we're seeing a rise in heroin use and it's a way from keeping people from dying," said Ward.

Deputy Surratt said he's happy to add the new tool to his belt to better protect the community and his partner.

"It definitely helps to have another tool in the toolbox to help us benefit our K-9's because they go the extra mile when we need them too to make sure that we cover all our bases and to assist us in going home to our family," said Surratt.

The training was funded by the $3.2 million federal grant the state won to help conduct this training with first responders across the state.

