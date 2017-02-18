Mommy Matters on FOX: An honest conversation about postpartum depression

As a birth doula, Carie McDonough of Foothills Family Doulas, said her role is to provide educational, emotional and physical support for family's and their baby's during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care.

Sometimes McDonough said that includes handling difficult emotions that come after little ones are born.

"It's one of those things that's incredibly difficult for families. I'm not a medical provider but to have a sounding board to have resources available, if I see something, if I notice a pattern, I can say, hey let's talk about this and maybe we can find a solution," said McDonough.

McDonough said part of her role is also helping those moms get outside help if they need it.

"Leading clients to therapists that can help to support groups to talk to other moms and dads who have gone through the exact same things that they have," said McDonough.

Some of the signs of postpartum depression according to the Mayo Clinic are: severe mood swings, insomnia or too much sleeping, difficulty bonding with your baby, panic attacks or severe anxiety.

Amber Michels, owner of upstate maternity consulting firm Your Milk Shoppe, said she herself experienced postpartum anxiety.

"Postpartum depression has many faces... for me personally it was pure anxiety. I think it was a result of me not being able to sleep," said Michels.

She said it lasted for about 6 months and it turned her first months as a new mom into a 24 hour job that became unhealthy.

"I think a lot of moms out there can relate, you worry about your baby, you worry about are they sleeping, are they breathing... I think that can kind of spiral out of control which for me it did," said Michels.

She suggests other moms don't be afraid to reach out for help. Although she never got on medication, she said her OBGYN suggested she try stepping outside, literally, and that's what Michels did.

"I made a point of exercising which was a huge, huge vessel for just my overall repair and recovery," said Michels, "the key is also reaching out to your fellow mama tribe... just to know that someone else out there is going through the same thing you're going through is invaluable."

McDonough has a similar message for all moms, reminding them they're not alone.

"I think just having awareness that postpartum depression is a very common thing... understanding that it's normal, just not making it this stigma, that it's a totally normal thing and it's okay, and it's going to get better," said McDonough.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.