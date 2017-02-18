Police issue alert after bear sighted in Biltmore

Police are warning the public of a bear sighting Saturday morning in Biltmore.

An alert was sent out by the Biltmore Forest Police Department around 9:20 a.m. stating a bear was seen near Vanderbilt Road and the I-40 Bridge.

Residents are asked to use caution in the area.

No other details were released.

