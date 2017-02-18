NC groups give out free prom dresses to Henderson Co. High School students

A few organizations in North Carolina are looking to help lighten the financial burden on students headed to the prom this season.

Safelight and the Junior Welfare Club of Hendersonville are giving out free prom dresses to students at Henderson County High School or home schooled juniors and seniors.

The 2017 Prom Party Extravaganza is took place from 9 a.m. until noon at St. James Episcopal Church located on Main Street in Henderson. Stylists helped the ladies find the perfect dress for their needs and provided on-site alterations to make sure it fits just right. There were also door prizes.

"We want Prom 2017 to be a memorable and safe experience for our high schoolers,” said Safelight Executive Director, Tanya Blackford. “The Prom Party Extravaganza will blend fashion and information, encouraging everyone to watch out for and protect each other during prom and all year long. If something doesn't seem right, we want everyone to be empowered to speak up and ask for help."

In addition to the prom dresses collected for this event, Safelight encourages the community to donate their gentle used prom dresses, shoes and accessories. Those donations are accepted at the store located on 133 Fifth Avenue West in Hendersonville, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Safelight, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.