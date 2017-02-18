Officials: Electrical issue may have started fire that destroyed Greenville Co. home

The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is on scene of a trailer fire in Greenville County.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 11:09 a.m. that a double-wide trailer had caught fire on the 700 block of Fisher Road Saturday.

The fire is under control, dispatch says, and no injuries have been reported thus far.

Investigators with Lake Cunningham Fire Department are still looking into the cause of the fire, but at this time, they believe it started due to an electrical issue.

Officials say it was an old mobile home that caught fire, and that the resident lost everything and did not have homeowners insurance. He was not at home during the fire.

