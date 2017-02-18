Subject taken into custody after shots fired in Asheville, per p - FOX Carolina 21

Subject taken into custody after shots fired in Asheville, per police

Posted: Updated:
Scene on Fairview Road. (Feb 18, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene on Fairview Road. (Feb 18, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene on Fairview Road. (Feb 18, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene on Fairview Road. (Feb 18, 2017 FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department warned residents Saturday afternoon to avoid the Fairview Road area as they dealt with an incident involving shots fired.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., officers received a call that a subject was barricaded in a home located on the 300 block of Fairview Road. Upon arrival, it was reported that the subject fired a shot outside of the home, officers said.

Asheville officers and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were on scene working with the subject.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers said a subject was taken into custody with no incident. No further details have been released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for any new developments.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.