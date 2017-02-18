Subject taken into custody after shots fired in Asheville, per police

The Asheville Police Department warned residents Saturday afternoon to avoid the Fairview Road area as they dealt with an incident involving shots fired.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., officers received a call that a subject was barricaded in a home located on the 300 block of Fairview Road. Upon arrival, it was reported that the subject fired a shot outside of the home, officers said.

Asheville officers and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were on scene working with the subject.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers said a subject was taken into custody with no incident. No further details have been released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for any new developments.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.