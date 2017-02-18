Upstate 7th grader secures title as Regional Spelling Bee Champ, prepares for Nationals

Adom and Caroline accepting awards after the spelling bee. (Feb 18, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Congratulations are in order for a seventh grader at Spartanburg Day School who just secured the title as 2017 Regional Spelling Bee Champion.

Adom Appiah competed with more than 80 other students from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties for the opportunity to represent the Upstate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in Washington D.C.

After a couple rounds of back and forth with first runner-up Caroline Yirenki, Adom won the competition by correctly spelling “abrasive.”

Adom will now prepare to make his way to Washington in May to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a trip provided to the winner of the regional competition.

The students who participated in the regional competition were from third to eighth grade and attend public, private and independent schools.

This year’s 13th annual Upstate Spelling Bee took place at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.