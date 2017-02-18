Report: Suspect wanted in multiple NC counties identified after crash into business following chase

Crew members were out Sunday working to cleanup the scene where a chase ended in Haywood County on Saturday.

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say two subjects were injured when the chase ended in a crash into a business located on Main Street in Canton.

Reports say the pursuit began after deputies identified a driver as a suspect with several outstanding warrants in both Buncombe and Haywood Counties and attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies say the driver was wanted nationwide by Haywood County for armed robbery, and had outstanding warrants for felony fleeing to elude arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Buncombe County.

The driver was later identified as Ruslan Adam Thompson, 26 of Asheville, deputies say.

Thompson led the pursuit starting at Rainbow Lane and Justice Ridge Road around 6:34 p.m. Deputies say the chase spanned from Justice Ridge Road to Meadowbrook Road, from Meadowbrook Road to Fairmont, and from Fairmont to Smokey Park Highway.

Reports say that after the vehicle made a right onto Smokey Park Highway into Haywood County, the pursuit ended when the vehicle hit a building and vacant vehicle on Main Street in Canton at 6:41 p.m.

The two subjects inside the vehicle were injured and transported to Mission Hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

The Canton Police Department is investigating the crash.

