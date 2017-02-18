Coroner identifies 18-year-old woman pronounced dead at Spartanburg hospital Saturday morning

The coroner has identified an 18-year-old Upstate woman who was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Saturday morning.

Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger says a death investigation began after his office was called to the hospital regarding "the death of an 18-year-old female pronounced dead at the emergency center" around 4:30 a.m.

Clevenger says that upon arrival, he discovered the body of 18-year-old Alexis Sheyanne Yon of Inman.

The coroner says that information received from the Sheriff's Office forensics department revealed that the young woman was transported in a personal vehicle to Tyger River Fire Department from the residence where she stayed with her boyfriend, about 150 yards from the fire department.

Yon was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where an investigation began following her autopsy on Saturday afternoon.

Clevenger says that the woman's autopsy showed no signs of foul play, with additional results pending toxicology reports. Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office forensics department report no signs of a struggle or foul play in the residence Yon was originally transported from.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.