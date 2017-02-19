Troopers investigate Spartanburg wreck

Troopers were at the scene of a wreck in Spartanburg Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:11 p.m.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the incident happened along E. Poinsett Street Ext. near SC 290.

No injuries have been reported in the crash at this time. The roadway was reportedly blocked by the crash, however.

Witnesses say a female driver lost control of her vehicle during the incident. The airbags reportedly deployed in the crash.

Tyger River Fire Department was also investigating the crash at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.