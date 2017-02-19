Troopers investigate Spartanburg wreck - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigate Spartanburg wreck

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Spartanburg crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/18/17) Scene of Spartanburg crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/18/17)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers were at the scene of a wreck in Spartanburg Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:11 p.m. 

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the incident happened along E. Poinsett Street Ext. near SC 290.

No injuries have been reported in the crash at this time. The roadway was reportedly blocked by the crash, however.

Witnesses say a female driver lost control of her vehicle during the incident. The airbags reportedly deployed in the crash.

Tyger River Fire Department was also investigating the crash at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.