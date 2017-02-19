Report: Bond set at 10k for suspect arrested after car chase in Easley, involved in separate car chase in 2016

One person was arrested after a car chase in Easley, according to officers.

Lieutenant Chad Harrelson said the pursuit began when officers tried stopping the driver for non-traffic violations on Highway 123 around 2:38 a.m.

Police said the chase ended at Black Snake Road where the suspect was taken into custody.

Police later identified the suspect as 19-year-old Bradley Dwayne Morris of Easley.

Morris was charged with failure to stop for a blue light at a bond hearing on Sunday, the report states. His bond was set at $10,000.

Two other occupants were in the vehicle, but were not charged.

According to the lieutenant, the driver exited on Ross Avenue before stopping on Black Snake Road where he was arrested.

No one was injured.

Morris was involved in a separate chase in October of last year where he nearly struck an officer, reports state.

Police: Man arrested after nearly striking officer with vehicle, leading police on chase

