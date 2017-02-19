Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County getting ready to kick of 5th CEO build

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County will kick off it's 5th CEO build on March 2, 2017.

Vice President of Development for the organization, Barbara Martin, said as of Sunday 20 companies are signed up and they'd love more to join.

Lockheed Martin, Fluor, Greenville Tech, GHS and Bon Secours St. Francis are among the companies participating this year who've been on the build since it's inception in 2012.

Martin said it's a great way for the CEO's to get out of the office and

"Affordable housing is a very important part of our community, and the CEO's see the need for that and they have come out over the years and it's been wonderful for them to get to know one another as they've participated together," said Martin.

Martin said they are still accepting businesses to join in on the build. The

"The importance of habitat reaches beyond just building a house, to the children particularly who are in that home, it gives them some stability, it gives them a better opportunity for the future," said Martin.

If you'd like to learn more about getting involved with or donating to Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, click here.

