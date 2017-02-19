Upstate photographer works to track down couple captured in stunning impromptu photo

An Upstate photographer was shocked to see how beautiful an impromptu photo turned out, and now he’s asking social media users to help him track down the kissing couple from the stunning shot.

Todd Williams, a photographer with Magnolia Studios, had just finished shooting a birth announcement for one of his clients in downtown Greenville when he saw lighting above Liberty Bridge too pretty to pass up.

The full time photographer was on his way back to his car as he grabbed the shot, hoping the lighting would be good for future clients. It wasn’t until later he realized he had just captured a picture-perfect romantic moment between a couple that just happened to be on the bridge.

“The way the light was coming across the bridge, I was like ‘Oh that’s kind of cute’ so I just shot a picture to look at it later to determine if I wanted to ever do that shot for a client, and then I got back and realized later on what a great shot it was,” Williams said. “I did not plan on it being a shot worth even considering.”

Even after initially viewing the photo, Williams was still mesmerized by the lighting, but he also became curious about the kissing couple in the photo.

“I thought how beautiful the lighting was there and then it occurred to me that they might wanna see it, and then I stuck it online with the tiniest bit of trepidation because you don’t know anything about their story – was that an illicit kiss, or what?”

Williams captured the romantic scene on Feb 16 at about 6:30 p.m. He’s hoping the photo, along with that time stamp will help track down the pair and learn more about their back story. Since he posted the photo, it has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

Three people have been suspected as being part of the couple, but Williams said none of the leads have worked out so far.

When or if the couple is located, he said he plans to thank them in the best way he knows how.

“I was actually gonna print and frame one of the pictures for them and just send it over to them as a thank you just for being in the right spot at the right time and lookin’ good.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.