Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to chase from I-85 in GA to crash on I-85 in SC, driver arrested on numerous charges

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a driver was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a pursuit following a traffic stop on I-85 N Sunday morning.

Sheriff Steve Thomas says deputies were working traffic on I-85 in Franklin County when a driver came across the radar going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. The deputy then pulled the driver over and as he approached, the deputy said he smelled a strong scent of marijuana.

The deputy said the driver then took off at that time, leading deputies on a pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 mph, in and out of traffic and passing in the emergency lane. The deputy also noted that the driver threw out several bags of what was believed to be drugs along the interstate.

The chase then entered South Carolina and the driver lost control of his vehicle, sticking the center guardrail, and crossed back onto I-85 rolled over onto the hood of the vehicle, the report said. The accident occurred on I-85 N at Exit 1 in Oconee County.

Deputies then helped the driver out of the vehicle and EMS and fire units responded to the scene. The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Clifford Linsey of Atlanta, deputies say. Linsey is also on probation out of Atlanta, they say.

Linsey was checked by EMS and transported to the hospital. He was later transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Deputies say Linsey was charged with the following:

fleeing (felony)

speeding: 85/70

driving with a suspended license

reckless driving

driving in an emergency lane

no turn signal

driving too fast for conditions

failure to maintain lane

following to closely

The SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the incident.

