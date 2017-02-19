Troopers: No charges filed after driver smashes into Upstate 7 Eleven

Car involved in crash into 7 Eleven on Wade Hampton Blvd. (Feb 19, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Troopers were on scene at a 7 Eleven in Greenville County Sunday afternoon after a driver crashed into the building, reports state.

The collision occurred at the 7 Eleven located at 2617 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Troopers say the driver accidentally accelerated into the building. No one was injured.

Charges will not be filed in this incident, troopers say.

