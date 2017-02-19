SLED: Upstate man facing 11 charges after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a suspect is facing charges after a hostage situation in Newberry County.

Deputies said they were called to a residence in the 400 block of Thornhill Lane shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. While en route to the scene, deputies were notified that there was a hostage situation at the residence.

The suspect was later identified as Christopher Rodney Thornhill, 50, of Prosperity. According to arrest warrants, Thornhill beat a female victim in the home and and pointed a shotgun at multiple other occupants.

At least two shots were fired inside the residence before investigators arrived, the report said.

Two female hostages and one male hostage were able to escape the residence, but the suspect fled the scene armed with a shotgun, deputies said. The suspect then reportedly tried to hide in a ravine, but then left that position and started aggressively advancing on the deputies.

Sheriff Lee Foster said Thornhill had the firearm in his hands and pointed it toward the deputies attempting to take cover behind a tree, and was making verbal threats at them.

Deputies said they requested Thornhill drop the weapon, but he continued to advance on the deputies with the firearm pointed at them. At this point, one of the deputies fired, striking Thornhill, according to Foster.

The suspect was disarmed and medical treatment was sought. He was transported to the Columbia area hospital for treatment.

SLED was called to investigate the shooting. Investigators confirm the incident was caught on video, but as the investigation is on going, they are not yet releasing the footage."I know my dad just didn't just flip out for no reason. Something took place that's not being told," the suspect's son, Christopher Thornhill Jr.

Thornhill's family says he was recently released from the hospital and believe the medicine he was taking could have contributed to his irrational behavior.

"It speaks for itself. A man flipping out telling you he don't know who he is or where he's at or what's going on. I just think the situation just got out of hand and could have been avoided. All of it could have been avoided," said Thornhill Jr.

“This shows the grave danger law enforcement faces in today’s society,” said Sheriff Foster. ‘I commend these officers on their great restraint in this situation. It could have ended very differently without their reaction to this attack from the suspect”

On Friday, SLED agents filed 11 charges against Thornhill in connection with the incident. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.The family of the suspect says they plan to open an independent investigation.

This incident marks the eighth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2017 and the first this year involving the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, according to SLED.

