Police: Suspect at large following shooting at Upstate apartment complex after fight over moped

Spartanburg City Police Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at Norris Ridge Apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

According to officers, no one was shot in the incident, and no injuries nor property damage was sustained.

The call of shots fired came in at 3:16 p.m. Officers say the shooting incident started over an argument about a moped.

The police department said investigators are currently looking for a male suspect who fired shots at two individuals and then fled the scene. Warrants were sought for attempted murder, breach of peace high and aggravated, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and trespassing, officers say.

The suspect is at large. No description is available at this time.

The address for the apartment complex is 350 Norris Street in the city Spartanburg.

The Upstate apartment complex was recently in the news in relation to a separate shooting.

