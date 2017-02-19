"Pink for Presley" fundraiser held in honor of 4-year-old who died from sudden illness

An Upstate family is grieving after the death of 4-year-old Presley Elle Wood.

She died unexpectedly from a sudden illness two weeks ago.

Now, a family friend is organizing a fundraiser in her memory to help a family left without their little girl.

The fundraiser, entitled "Pink for Presley," took place Sunday.

Attendees were entertained by music, games and all sorts of entertainment, all to help remember little Presley.

Family members of the young girl told FOX Carolina how grateful they were for the event. The loss of Presley Wood is still fresh on their hearts.

"She really changed our family from the beginning," said Presley's aunt Shawna Maner. "She was funny, she was vibrant, she was outgoing, spunky...just everything."

Another of Presley's aunts says it's still hard to comprehend that she's gone.

"It doesn't even feel real," said Summer Maner. "I'm still in shock right now, but we'll get through it."

Family friend Alissa Praytor says she hopes to help the family be able to smile again.

"I just want to do anything that I could do to make sure that they had a little bit of joy and see the supports that this would bring," said Praytor. "I hope that everybody appreciates the fact that this family loved their daughter."

Praytor is behind the fundraiser held in Presley's honor on Sunday, with the fitting name of "Pink for Presley."

"She's pink, she's vibrant, she's all those things," said Maner. "She was happy. You'd never see her down."

Presley's family says they'll never forget her love for life and all of those around her. Though they're heartbroken that Presley is gone, her memory will stick with them forever.

"Pink for Presley" kicked off at 4 p.m. at Chiefs restaurant in Spartanburg. The event was free but donations were accepted. "Pink for Presley" t-shirts were also sold, with all proceeds from sales and donations to be put into a scholarship fund for Presley's two young brothers.

