Pedestrian struck by vehicle Saturday in Spartanburg Co. crash

Dispatchers confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County last night.

The call came in at 9 p.m.

Spartanburg City Police responded to the crash on W.O. Ezell Boulevard.

Dispatchers say the pedestrian involved was transported to the hospital for treatment following the incident.

