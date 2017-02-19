Officials: Deputies responding to self-inflicted shooting in Anderson Co.

Dispatchers say Anderson County deputies responded to a shooting Sunday night.

Details are limited at this time, but the incident is believed to have occurred on McElrath Street in Piedmont.

Sheila Cole of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed, however, that the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted. Cole says that injuries sustained during the incident appear to be non-life threatening.

