Crews responding to Spartanburg Co. fire - FOX Carolina 21

Crews responding to Spartanburg Co. fire

Family's playset burns after fire pit blaze spreads to backyard. (FOX Carolina/ 2/19/17) Family's playset burns after fire pit blaze spreads to backyard. (FOX Carolina/ 2/19/17)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said Sunday evening that crews had been called out to a fire in Spartanburg County.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department was reportedly en route to an outbuilding fire at 310 River Forest Drive.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene reports that the fire began in a fire pit but jumped out of the pit and caught onto the playset in the backyard.

