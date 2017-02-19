Crews battling wildfire burning in Western North Carolina - FOX Carolina 21

Crews battling wildfire burning in Western North Carolina

Cold Mountain fire. (Source: U.S. Forest Service) Cold Mountain fire. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
Cold Mountain fire. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
Cold Mountain fire. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say a crews are working to control a wildfire burning in Western North Carolina.

The fire was first reported on February 17 around 3 p.m. The cause is still under investigation. As of around 6 p.m., U.S. Forest Service officials reported that the blaze spanned 134 acres and was 0% contained.

Personnel from the U.S. and N.C. Forest Service as well as Haywood County Emergency Management are currently assigned to the incident.

Officials are urging area residents to prepare for firefighter traffic in the area. Road closures have been put in place to direct traffic away from the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service captured the smoke on Saturday in this video:

