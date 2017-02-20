Sheriff: Armed robbery call comes up as stolen beer at Upstate gas station

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of an Upstate gas station after reports of an armed robbery Monday morning.

The call came in at 3:45 a.m. that the GT Express Mart on Anderson Road had been robbed by an armed suspect.

Dispatchers say the suspect got away.

The sheriff later confirmed the situation was not an armed robbery, it was a subject who stole beer.

