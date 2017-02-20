Sheriff: Armed robbery call comes up as stolen beer at Upstate g - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Armed robbery call comes up as stolen beer at Upstate gas station

Posted: Updated:
Scene at GT Express Mart. (Feb 20, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene at GT Express Mart. (Feb 20, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of an Upstate gas station after reports of an armed robbery Monday morning.

The call came in at 3:45 a.m. that the GT Express Mart on Anderson Road had been robbed by an armed suspect.

Dispatchers say the suspect got away.

The sheriff later confirmed the situation was not an armed robbery, it was a subject who stole beer.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.