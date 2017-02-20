Celebrate presidents, pets and pie on Monday

Monday not only marks the day the nation celebrates the presidents of the United States, it’s also a day to show some love to furry friends…and cherry pie!

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, Feb 20 is observed as Presidents Day, National Love Your Pet Day and Cherry Pie Day.

The more well-known holiday – President’s Day – is typically celebrated with public ceremonies in Washington, D.C. and all over the United States. The latter two, however, may take some planning by the individual.

No worries! Nationaldaycalendar.com has some ideas to help you observe the other two holidays today.

National Love Your Pet Day observation ideas:

Get your furry friend a special treat Take them on an extra-long walk Give your pet more attention

Cherry Pie Day observation ideas:

Eat plenty of cherry pie Eat more cherry pie!

For more about other fun national holidays, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.