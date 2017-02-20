Police request assistance locating subjects allegedly connected - FOX Carolina 21

Police request assistance locating subjects allegedly connected to card fraud case at Walgreens in Greenville

Surveillance footage from reported card fraud incident. (Source: GPD) Surveillance footage from reported card fraud incident. (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are asking for public assistance locating two persons of interest connected to a card fraud case.

Police say two subjects were seen using stolen credit cards at the Walgreens located on Laurens Road.

At this time, there are no further details.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

