Trooper: Driver charged after single-vehicle collision with injuries on I-385 in Greenville

Trooper: Driver charged after single-vehicle collision with injuries on I-385 in Greenville, 1 lane remains closed

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An accident on I-385 S in Greenville is causing backups Monday morning, troopers report.

According to trooper incident reports, the backup is taking place at Exit 35 Woodruff road. The left lane is currently closed.

According to reports, the accident involved a single vehicle traveling south on I-385 that drove off the left side of the road, over corrected, drove into the barrier on the right side of the road and overturned.

Troopers say the driver was injured during the collision and was transported to the hospital via EMS. One passenger also suffered minor injuries.

The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions, troopers report.

